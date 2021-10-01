Been waiting to buy a PC graphics card? Best Buy has you covered Friday

FILE – In this Aug. 27, 2019, file photo, the Best Buy logo is shown on a store in Richfield, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

Best Buy has announced a restock of the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 Series.

On Friday, October 1, workers will begin handing out tickets for the graphics cards at 7:30 a.m. local time.

Those who get a ticket will be guaranteed an opportunity to purchase the graphics cards inside the store at 8 a.m. local time.

Supplies are limited and only certain stores will be offering the cards – you can find a full list of participating stores on Best Buy’s website; in Alabama, the Birmingham and Huntsville stores will be part of Friday’s sale.

Like cars and computers, the ongoing chip shortage has affected NVIDIA and AMD, the two main global graphics card manufacturers.

Analysts recently told the Associated Press that as the Delta COVID-19 variant surged across several Asian countries, chips remained scarce, and auto prices likely won’t come back to normal until 2023.