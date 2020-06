HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Huntsville Utilities said customers should be on the lookout for scammers who are calling them.

As is common, HU said the scammers are calling and threatening to disconnect the customer’s services unless they make a payment over the phone.

As a reminder, HU is NOT disconnecting services for nonpayment and is forgiving late fees during the COVID-19 pandemic.

We are receiving reports of scammers targeting Huntsville Utilities customers, threatening to disconnect service unless payment is made. A reminder: We are currently NOT disconnecting service for non-payment due to COVID19.



If you receive this type of call, just hang up. pic.twitter.com/TZpA7JGUrc — Huntsville Utilities (@HSVUtilities) June 27, 2020