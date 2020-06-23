BBB now accepting nominations for 2020 Best in Business Torch Awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – An annual event recognizes the best of the best in north Alabama when it comes to business ethics and community involvement – The Better Business Bureau Torch Awards. Nominations are now open.

Traditionally, winners are recognized during a banquet in the fall. This year, though, BBB representatives will present awards at the winners’ places of business.

Mission Multiplier is a cybersecurity company that helps the government and private companies when it comes to network security and other IT issues.

CEO Jamie Miller says the company sets itself apart when it comes to charitable giving – for every hour they work, the company gives that much back to a charity of the employee’s choosing.

“Most organizations generally have some kind of goodwill focus, but they kind of make those decisions in bulk. So we’re for better or worse disrupting the way goodwill and charitable giving is occurring.”

Miller says employees have picked charities such as the United Way, local churches, and the Boys and Girls Club, and they get to change their charity every quarter.

Lee Company is a mechanical contractor in its third generation of family ownership, and brand specialist Emily Bonomo says giving back is part of everyday life at the company.

“We do this really cool internal campaign called Mans for Cans where we’ve got our technicians going out into homes and collecting canned goods.”

Bonomo says the company also participates in heart walks, the Murfreesboro Middle Half Marathon, and also works with Men of Valor and Second Harvest.

Nomination Categories

In addition to the categories from previous years, two new categories will be added this year:

Small Business (1-25 employees)

Mid-Sized Business (26-99 employees)

Large Business (100+ employees)

Government Contractor

Veteran-Owned *new for 2020*

Minority-Owned *new for 2020*

How to Nominate a Company

For more information on the Torch Award, visit the BBB website.

To nominate your business (self-nominations are allowed) or another business, fill out this form by 3 p.m. on July 3, 2020.

Past Winners

In 2019, four different businesses were recognized with the Torch Award:

Feria Painting, Inc. – Small Business

Dean & Son Plumbing Company, Inc. – Mid-Size Business

Lee Company – Large Business

Mission Multiplier – Government Contractor