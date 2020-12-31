Bars, music halls prep for reduced-capacity NYE events

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Millions of families and friends across the Tennessee Valley will likely stay home New Year’s Eve, but many venues will welcome paying customers for various New Year’s concerts.

2020 saw the speakers turn off, the bars empty, and friends stay home to stay safe from catching COVID-19.

“It’s (been) a little disheartening,” manager of Sidetracks Music Hall Shane Bickel said. “But at the same time we’re just grateful to be open. I mean there are other areas not getting to have entertainment for New Year’s Eve or any options to be able to do that. So we’re grateful for what we got. We’re just going to work with it.”

So why go out to these venues to celebrate 2021?

“There are people who are concerned, and we are doing everything that we can to take steps to prevent any spread, and just make it as safe as we can,” marketing & PR manager for Von Braun Center Samantha Nielsen said. “Not only for the guests coming in, but also for us and for our staff.”

Bickel with Sidetracks Bar and Music Hall said it will follow all enforced guidelines to get his business and musicians it will host needed income from a quarter of the usual attendance.

“We’ve adjusted to it,” Bickel said. “We’ve done more seated shows, dinner shows. Some shows work, some don’t. But at the same time we’re grateful to be open, and trying to offer live entertainment to the Huntsville-Madison area.”

The Von Braun Center will host musical guests at Mars Music Hall, its first New Year’s event since opening in January, as will the Mark C. Smith Concert Hall, albeit both those venues will have seating arrangement at less than 25 percent.

The message from these venues remains the same.

“We’re taking every effort and precaution that we can,” Nielsen said.

“It’s kind of up to you really,” Bickel said on the choice usual partygoers have for New Year’s. “We’re going to do everything on our end. I mean it’s just really up to you if you want to come out.”