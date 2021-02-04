Bank Independent building new five-story building in downtown Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Bank Independent broke ground Thursday on a five-story office building in downtown Huntsville.

The building will be located at 225 Holmes Ave. NE — at the corner of Holmes and Greene Street — and will offer more than 77,000 square feet of office space and ground floor retail.

Bank Independent’s Madison County headquarters will anchor the building with a sales office on the ground floor and commercial offices on the fifth floor of the building. Additional retail and office space will be available for lease.

Nola VanPeursem Architects are serving as the architectural firm for 225 Holmes Avenue. Robins & Morton is the lead contractor, and Colliers International Alabama is the leasing agent.

