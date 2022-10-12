HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Bank Independent has broken ground on a new sales office in south Huntsville.

Representatives from the bank joined representatives from the city of Huntsville to break ground on a new sales office located at 9010 Memorial Parkway.

Bank Independent President Macke Mauldin said the new office is just the most recent part of the organization’s commitment to Huntsville and Madison County. He said the office also shows the company’s continuing commitment to providing friendly in-person service on top of its online offerings.

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle said the office will allow Bank Independent to expand its services in the city.

“In addition to constructing a new office building downtown, the financial institution is expanding to provide a south Huntsville branch,” he said. “As Mayor, I appreciate seeing quality services offered in every sector of the city.”

With the groundbreaking done, construction on the 3,800-square-foot office will begin right away.

The new office will be Bank Independent’s 32nd sales office, the fourth in Huntsville and the sixth in Madison County