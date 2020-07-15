Bands needed as Leigh Acres prepares for August Battle of the Bands in New Market

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Leigh Acres in New Market is preparing to host the Battle of the Bands in August.

Do you have what it takes to rock? They’re looking for local bands to face off on August 22nd.

Bands can contact Leigh Acres on Facebook or email info@leighacres.com to make it on the lineup.

WZYP’s Mojo of the Mojo Radio Show and others will be on the judging panel to decide which band will open for Badland Sons in September at Leigh Acres, along with other special prizes.

Leigh Acres says bands will be judged on stage performance, musicality, and crowd interaction.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Maitland Conservatory.

Gates open at 4:00 p.m. and Admission is free. The event will be outdoors with CDC guidelines in mind.