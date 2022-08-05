MADISON, Ala. (WHNT) — How much banana pudding do you think you could eat? That’s the question contestants in the Major League Eating World Banana Pudding Championship answered in Madison on Friday night.

The goal among the contenders was to see who could eat the most banana pudding in eight minutes.

Geoff Esper, the winner of the contest, set the world record by eating more than 15 pounds of banana pudding. This is the first time a banana pudding competition has ever been held, so Esper’s win sets the bar high.

Esper’s pain was not in vain though, as the Top 6 finishers all walked away with a cash prize. Esper took home the grand prize of $1,500.

According to Major League Eating, the results of the contest were:

Geoff Esper – 15.5 lbs. Patrick Bertoletti – 9.75 lbs. Gideon Oji – 7.75 lbs. Andy Krawczyk – 7 lbs. Crazy Legs Conti – 5 lbs. Heather Richards & Jacob Tripp – 3.5 lbs. David Beavers – 2.5 lbs. Debby Regan – Disqualified

All of the banana pudding at Friday night’s championship came from Apple Lane Farms in Madison.