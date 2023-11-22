MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says bait utility trailer details used to ‘catch thieves and deter future thefts’ led to the arrests of four people.

Over the past several months, MCSO says it has seen an increase in utility trailer thefts throughout the county.

Detectives have reportedly been working on multiple ‘bait trailer’ details, which consist of parking various utility trailers throughout the county and conducting 24-hour surveillance on them.

“Within two weeks, the sheriff’s office said the bait trailer was stolen four different times. All four occasions, Sheriff’s detectives were able to catch and arrest the offenders,” officials said.

Each of the following people were arrested and charged with first-degree theft of property:

Dustyn Lee Birdsong, 25

Terry Wayne Baker, 45

Bryan Todd Wells, 36

Joshua Allen Press, 37

MCSO said detectives will continue to work these details and arrest those responsible for these thefts.