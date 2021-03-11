Automotive and manufacturing job fair open again Thursday at 1 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala - Few businesses have managed to weather the storm of COVID-19 this year unscathed, and one of the hardest hit has been the events and wedding industry.

Erica Thimsen, owner of Helping Hand Parties and Weddings in Madison County says 70 to 80 percent of her events were canceled this year, in line with numbers reported by her industry nationwide.

But recently, business has been picking up in the wake of positive news about the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines. Thimsen said, beginning in April she is mostly booked through the year. After Governor Kay Ivey announced revisions to her mask mandate last week, Thimsen said a number of her clients have been wondering whether they'll be able to squeeze more guests into their receptions now.

"Up to now in the larger tables we can have 4 to 6 sitting at a table, but now with the new mandate, they're allowing 8 to 10 sitting at a table, but the tables are still going to be distanced by six feet," said Thimsen

But Thimsen said clients who were hoping the new mandate would allow them to greatly expand their wedding guest list have been met with disappointment.

"A lot of venues are waiting until April 9th to make a decision on whether they're going to change their restrictions on how many can be in a venue," said Thimsen.

In the meantime, Thimsen said that anyone who is interested in booking a wedding date at this point could be in for a rude awakening, especially if they're hoping to snag a prime date, because so many of her weddings had to be postponed.

"Most of my clients are booking anywhere from 6 months and 2 years out," said Thimsen.

As far as COVID-19 safety protocols, Thimsen is a proponent of keeping as many in place as possible after Alabama's mask mandate ends on April 9th.

"We still have a lot of protocols in place that we're still going to try to follow on our end and we're going to request that all our vendors, if they can, to still wear masks to keep the event population safe," said Thimsen.