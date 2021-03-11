Automotive and manufacturing job fair open again Thursday at 1 p.m.

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Local automotive manufacturing companies will look to speak with more potential employees Thursday afternoon with a free virtual job fair.
The event only requires an internet connection, computer camera and microphone, and involves all the major car and manufacturing facilities opening now and later this year in north Alabama, including the Mazda-Toyota facility.
It begins at 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon and is planned to last until 2:30 p.m.
Mazda-Toyota is especially looking to hiring, says Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Marketing Claire Aiello.
Starting wage is $17 an hour.
“We have people who are looking for new opportunities,” Aiello says. “There are some who have lost their jobs in the last year and this might be a new option for them, a new line of work. And this is a great opportunity for them to hop in and to talk with hiring managers.”