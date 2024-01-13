HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Multiple units are responding to a business fire located in Northeast Huntsville on Saturday night.

According to Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue officials, the fire occurred at Constant Velocity Automotive repair shop located at 131 Ware Drive NE near Moores Mill Road.

Upon arrival, flames were seen coming through the roof of the building. Officials said that there was one person inside the building trying to put out the fire but were able to get them outside.

The call regarding the fire was received just before 7 p.m.

Officials said that there is currently one patient who suffered from smoke inhalation.

Moores Mill Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Huntsville Fire and Rescue, Meridianville Volunteer Fire Department, and Central Fire and EMS all responded to the scene.

According to officials, the business is a complete loss.