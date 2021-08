HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Agents with the North Alabama Drug Task Force (NADTF) seized 3,300 Oxycodone pills, 6,700 Alprazolam (Xanax) pills, $8,000 cash, and two firearms in Huntsville.

According to Huntsville Police Department, the pills have an approximate street value of $162,500.

The investigation is ongoing and future arrests are expected.