HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Huntsville Police say around $350,000 worth of drugs were seized during recent operations.

Officials say the North Alabama HIDTA Drug Task Force (NADTF) recovered 29 pounds of marijuana, 52 pounds of marijuana vapes, five pounds of marijuana wax, and two pounds of marijuana edibles. Additionally, $13,500 was also seized.

Police say the street value of the the seized drugs amounts to approximately $350,000.

According to dea.gov, HIDTA stands for High Intensity Drug Trafficking Areas and is a program created by Congress in 1988. The task force provides specific assistance to areas determined to be “critical drug-trafficking regions in the United States.”

No further information was available into the recent operations, but the investigation is ongoing.