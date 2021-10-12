Authorities searching for suspect accused of stealing $250,000 in jewelry

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Authorities say they are searching for a suspect accused of stealing diamond rings from Meyer and Lee Fine Jewelry in Huntsville.
The thief stole about $250,000 worth of diamond rings from the jewelry store on Memorial Parkway.
The suspect was last seen leaving the business in a small, dark-colored car, with a get-away driver.
Here are the photos that investigators have of the offender and the vehicle:
Huntsville Police Department is looking for information to identify this suspect. If you have any information about who was involved you are asked to contact investigators at (256)-213-4537.