HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 15-year-old boy last seen on Sunday.

Elvin Ramella, 15, ran away from 104 Sherwin Avenue in Huntsville, according to MCSO.

Authorities said Ramella was last seen on Sunday, September 24, at his residence.

News 19 reported Ramella also went missing in April 2023.

Anyone who may have seen or heard from Ramella is asked to contact Detective Crystal Bailey at cbailey@madisoncountyal.gov or (256)533-8844.