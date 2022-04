MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teen.

The Sheriff’s Office said Nicholas Cash Flores, 16, was last seen at his home in the Hazel Green/Toney area.

He is 5′ 2″ tall, weighs 130 pounds, with brown eyes and sandy brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and blue hoodie.

Anyone with information on his location should contact MCSO Inv. Webster at (256) 533-8858 or mwebster@madisoncountyal.gov.