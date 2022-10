MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities have asked the community to be on the lookout for a missing elderly man with dementia.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said William Lee Sanders, 75, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 13. Sanders walked away from a home on Effie Drive in Hazel Green in an unknown direction.

Sanders was reportedly wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

If you see William Lee Sanders, call your local law enforcement office.