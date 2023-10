HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for a missing teenage girl, who was last seen getting into a vehicle on October 15.

Huntsville Police Department officials say that 16-year-old Mary Jane Moore was last in the area of Mahogany Row. She reportedly got into a grey Nissan Rogue with an unknown tag.

If you know where Mary Jane Moore is, call HPD Investigator Jeremy Woods at (256) 746-4136 or call HPD at (256)722-7100.