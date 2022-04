MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Authorities are searching for a man who allegedly shot into a woman’s house and stole her car.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office tweeted they are looking for Charles Coleman after they said he shot into his ex-girlfriend’s home. Coleman also allegedly stole a 2015 silver Chevy Impala with AL tag #VSR602.

If you have information on where Coleman is, contact Investigator Crystal Bailey at cbailey@madisoncountyal.gov or call (256) 533-8844.