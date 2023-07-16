HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — Authorities with HEMSI say one person was injured after a shooting in Huntsville Sunday.

HEMSI Spokesperson Don Webster said a man was transported to Huntsville Hospital with a gunshot wound after an incident Sunday. He said HEMSI responded to the scene on Torrance Drive at around 3 p.m.

Webster said the man is in stable condition and the Huntsville Police Department (HPD) is investigating the incident.

HPD said a person has been detained in connection with the incident and that investigation remains ongoing at this time.