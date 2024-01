HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) says a bomb threat at Parkway Place Mall on Friday morning was ‘unfounded.’

According to a spokesperson for HPD, officers responded to the threat in the area of the Parkway Place Mall at 10:30 a.m. Huntsville Police did not evacuate the mall, the spokesperson said.

Police say that the threat was unfounded, and officers are no longer at the scene.