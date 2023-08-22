HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Two people were injured after a shooting on the Alabama A&M University (AAMU) campus, according to Huntsville Police Department (HPD).

The incident took place near the Ernest L. Knight Complex, according to an emergency alert sent out by AAMU.

A spokesperson with HPD told News 19 that one person was taken to Huntsville Hospital in a personal vehicle with minor injuries, and the second person involved was detained at the scene with minor injuries.

HPD’s Violent Crimes Unit Investigators determined the shooting was an isolated incident and stemmed from an altercation between two individuals, according to HPD. As of 7:15 p.m., HPD said there was no evidence to indicate anyone else was involved in this incident and it was not an active shooter incident.

HPD officers responded to the campus around 5:40 p.m. to assist AAMU Police with a shooting call. Initially, AAMU Police took the lead since it was on their campus, but they have now asked HPD to lead the investigation, according to HPD.

As events were unfolding, a source told News 19 that an email sent to faculty and staff said an “armed person” was on campus near the Knight Complex. It told them to go to the nearest room and lock the door if they were on campus, or if they were not on campus to stay away.

At 6:40 p.m., AAMU sent a Campus Alert saying there was no active threat, and the campus received an all-clear status. The alert continued, “The University will experience a heightened police presence on-campus as full investigations are processed and concluded. Please remain safety aware and monitor Bulldog Alerts.”

News 19 crews are at Alabama A&M and working to bring the latest updates.