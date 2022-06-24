MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – Multiple narcotics agencies across Madison County came together to conduct raids on an alleged drug distribution network early Friday morning.

Three people have been charged with counts of drug trafficking and possession, but the details of those arrests were not released at this time.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office shared that they raided three separate homes at undisclosed locations that investigators believe are connected to a drug distribution network.

Agents seized MDMA, fentanyl-laced tablets, synthetic narcotics, a felony amount of marijuana, money and guns.

The sheriff’s office said more charges are expected.

Members of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit, the MCSO Street Crimes Unit, City of Madison SWAT, and MCSO SWAT were involved in the operation.