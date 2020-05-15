Authorities charge two men after heroin, stolen cars found in Madison County

Huntsville police said a drug investigation also turned up several stolen luxury cars, like this Corvette. (Photo provided by Huntsville Police Department)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A pair of cousins were arrested overnight after Huntsville police said authorities found them with drugs and stolen luxury cars.

Damion Doral Drake, 31, and Jamee Shaquen Drake, 27, were arrested at different locations in Madison County within a 24-hour period, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

A complaint about drugs being sold at a home in northern Madison County led to Huntsville STAC agents and members of the Huntsville Police Anti-Crime Team getting search warrants. At the home, police said they found Damion Drake had an amount of heroin that led to drug trafficking charges. They also found several weapons, about $50,000 in cash and a stolen Jaguar F-Pace sports car, police said.

While agents were arrested Drake, agents said they received complaints about drug sales at a music studio on Oster Drive. Agents said they went to the location and found Jamee Drake backing out in a stolen 2017 Maserati Lavante. Drake threw drugs out of the car as they arrived, police said.

Damion and Jamee Drake (Huntsville Police Department photos)

A search of the studio area also turned up a stolen Mercedes R350 and a 2017 Corvette, polcie said.

Damion Drake was charged with drug trafficking, first-degree receiving stolen property, first-degree marijuana possession and drug possession. Jail records show his bond was set at $350,000.

Jamee Drake was charged with drug possession, marijuana possession and receiving stolen property. According to jail records, his bond was set at $25,500.