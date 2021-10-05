HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Huntsville Police Department asked the public for information on a man who has not been seen since August 31.

Devin Morton is 26 years old, 5’11” tall, and weighs around 235 pounds. Morton has a Buckeyes tattoo on his arm and goes by the nickname “St. Louis.”

Morton was reported missing in September and previously stayed at the Downtown Rescue Mission. He is known to frequent hotels on University Drive and North Memorial Parkway.

HPD said in the release there are not any suspicious circumstances surrounding his whereabouts at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 256-746-4134.