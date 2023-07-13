HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The highly anticipated fundraiser showcased Cam Newton as its keynote speaker.

The name ‘Newton’ is no stranger to anyone no matter if you are an Alabama or Auburn fan.

Cam Newton also has his foundation, so giving back and making a difference he takes pride in and Thursday night was no different.

“It means a lot just off the mere fact that hearing about a person and seeing a person it’s two different impacts you know what I’m saying,” Newton said. “So Alabama as a state has been unbelievable for me anytime I have an opportunity to empower the younger generation I’m all for it I do it through my initiatives and partnering with the Boys and Girls Club is just something that magnifies that experience.”

The Legends and Leaders Dinner is a crucial fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama.

The proceeds raised will play a critical role in the operating budget which supports various programs for thousands of children across North Alabama.

The fundraiser featured a silent auction with various jerseys, helmets and other sports memorabilia up for grabs.

As for Newton’s message, he preached authenticity.

“I’ve always promoted being uniquely yourself and we need more people like you are and not just try to be like somebody else,” Newton said.

And of course, he couldn’t help throwing some jabs at college rival Alabama.