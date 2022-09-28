HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — AT&T will host a hiring event on Wednesday, September 28 to help fill some specific positions, and they’re offering a sweet sign-on bonus.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., anyone interested can visit the AT&T Work Center located at 400 Diamond Drive NW in Huntsville. The event is geared toward hiring Installation Technicians in the area, according to the company.

The full-time positions come with a $5,000 sign-on bonus, along with regular benefits including a competitive wage, benefits, tuition reimbursement and paid time off.

Anyone planning to attend the hiring event on Wednesday is encouraged to apply online ahead of time – you can do that by clicking here.

If you can’t make it in person, the company still encourages you to apply online here.

AT&T says that while this event is specifically to hire Installation Technicians, there are nearly 200 jobs open across the state.

You can see all open positions at the company by clicking here.