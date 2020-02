LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A man was killed when he lost control of his vehicle due to a patch of ice on Swancott Road Friday morning.

Limestone County Coroner Mike West confirmed that Richard Brock, 69, was attempting to pass another vehicle when he hit some ice, lost control and hit a tree. West said that Brock died at the scene.

The wreck happened in a Huntsville-annexed portion of Limestone County. Huntsville Police are investigating the crash.