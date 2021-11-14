Ask your COVID-19 vaccine questions to health experts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A public health forum to speak with doctors about COVID-19 and the national response is set to be held Sunday afternoon.

As a whole, Alabama is seeing a downward trend in COVID-19 cases but is still one of the lowest vaccinated states in the country at 41%. Doctors want to be available to the public to answer all the questions they may have about the virus or the vaccine.

You can hear from five health experts at the Westin in Huntsville, 6800 Governors West, from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Seating is limited, and people interested do need to buy a ticket to attend. VIP tickets were already sold out, but there are still some general seating tickets available at $25 each.

If you'd like to purchase a ticket, visit the event website