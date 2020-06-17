As COVID-19 cases rise, MAPCO offers to pump your gas at no extra cost at select locations

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Customers are taking advantage of a full-service experience when their cars run low on fuel. Some gas stations are pumping up their sanitization efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19. So WHNT News 19 drove into MAPCO’s parking lot to see how it’s done.

Gas stations like MAPCO experience a lot of foot traffic. It’s an essential business for drivers who need to get from Point A to Point B, but now you can fuel your ride without ever stepping out the car.

“We can’t take our safety for granted,” MAPCO Customer Billy Phillips.

Touchless Shopping

The novel coronavirus inspired MAPCO to switch gears. It rolled out its new Full Service+ program to help customers feel safer at the pump.

Gas station managers say the nozzle is one of the most frequently touched surfaces when pumping gas, so MAPCO has a solution that will cut down on the spread of germs.

The company is sending disposable gloves to every location. But at some spots, the workers come straight to you and offer to fill the tank.

“We realized that some of our guests did not feel comfortable getting out of their car,” said MAPCO Regional Manager Larry Trotter. “We want to provide a service for them to make sure that they can still utilize our stores.”

And there’s no additional service cost.

Chill out while your car refuels

“We’ve also put in play plexiglas at our front counter,” said Trotter.

Employees will also do your convenience shopping, and accept payments from the comfort of your front window.

“Back in my generation, this was an everyday thing,” said 65-year-old MAPCO Customer Charles Reagan.

But as Alabama experiences the largest surge in COVID-19 cases since March, this hands-free option is worth considering.

And now, Reagan said, “I’m not worried about the gas handle. I’m not worried about being around a bunch of people coughing or sneezing.”

And this is how MAPCO is helping its customers stay safe on the go.

Give it a try

The Full Service+ program at MAPSO is available at 13 locations. For Alabama – two of them are located in Huntsville and another can be found in Montgomery.

You can visit these MAPCO Full Service+ locations in Huntsville. Remember, the services are free.

11821 Memorial Parkway Southwest 8897 Highway 72 West