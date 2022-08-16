HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — For the first time, Arts Huntsville’s Art Tour of Homes is expanding to the west side of the city.

This weekend’s tour features five area homeowners and art enthusiasts who will open their doors to the public in the hopes of inspiring viewers to collect art of their own.

One home featured on the tour is owned by Chandler and Betty Hall. The couple has been collecting memories through artwork for years. The Halls home was nominated by the Arts Huntsville Board President.

Hall told News 19 he’s excited to share some of his favorite artwork and most memorable stories.

“They’ll ask about a certain piece and we’ll tell them a story behind it, or where we picked it up or what we were doing at the time we found it,” said Hall. “It brings back memories. It’s a great way to share and remember a vacation or a wonderful time.”

Danielle Hart, the media relations manager for Arts Huntsville, said the agency is excited to showcase art that lives throughout the entire city.

“It’s super exciting to be able to get into a new area of homes,” she said. “There’s so much art in our community and Arts Huntsville is a regional agency and so it’s time for us to expand west.”

The Arts Huntsville Art Tour of Homes is Saturday, August 20th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets are available at artshuntsville.org.