HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – The Huntsville Public Art Committee and Arts Huntsville are partnering with the city to highlight local artists in the new City Hall. Up to four artists or teams will be featured in one of four locations in the building.

The Public Art Committee and the City of Huntsville both believe this is a great opportunity to showcase the talent and beauty in the community.

“This is really a great opportunity for artists who have never had their art out in the public arena before,” said Public Art Program Manager Jennifer Johnson. “We’re seeing this as an on-ramp opportunity for some of those artists that do have that professional background…we are here to help you and bridge that gap between our local artists that are working privately and the public art world.”

Any artists who would like to submit their art can do so at their website. The deadline to submit is July 24.

A video orientation for interested artists will be released the week of June 13 on the Arts Huntsville YouTube Channel. Questions can be directed to Art Program Manager Jennifer Johnson at publicart@artshuntsville.org.