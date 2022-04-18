HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s back and bigger than ever – the Panoply Arts Festival is returning to Huntsville’s Big Spring Park.

But with an event this big – there’s only one way everything runs as smoothly as it does: More than 1,000 volunteers are needed to put on the annual festival that brings arts, music, and more to the community.

Volunteers are needed in every area of the park – including art, STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) interactives, gateway greeters, and face painting just to name a few. Shifts vary in length and volunteers can be as young as 14 with an adult present or can solo volunteer with parental permission if they’re 16 or 17.

In exchange for volunteering during the three-day festival on Friday, April 29, Saturday, April 30, and Sunday, May 1, volunteers will receive free admission to the festival before or after their shift.

Interested volunteers can sign up on the Arts Huntsville website. If a group wants to volunteer together, they should contact Community Outreach Manager Ashley Hudson at ahudson@artshuntsville.org to coordinate their efforts.