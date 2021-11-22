Arts Huntsville receives grant from The National Endowment of the Arts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Like many businesses, local artists and art organizations were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic. But, Arts Huntsville received a $150,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to help local artists in the community recover.

This grant will be distributed across the community to support jobs, fund operations of local non-profit arts organizations, and support artist fees for neighborhood-based public art installations. This grant comes from the second of three installments of the NEA’s American Rescue Plan funding.

In April 2020 the NEA announced that 40% of this funding would be allocated to 66 state and regional art organizations and Arts Huntsville is one of them.

Allison Dillon-Jauken, Arts Huntsville’s executive director, says funding like this is important in helping artists recover from the pandemic.

“When you think about the arts it bring people together,” Dillon-Jaukin said.

“Whether you’re coming together for a gallery show, or a museum exhibit, or a live performance. So, the arts sector as a business sector was incredibly hard hit by the pandemic,” Dillon-Jaukin continued. “Our arts organizations and our individual artists have really suffered over the last 18 months, so this funding will allow us to make grants available.”

Eligible Huntsville and Madison County arts organizations will have the opportunity to apply for these grants in early 2022 and funding will be awarded in the Spring.