Arts Huntsville hosting scaled-down version of Panoply in April

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The 2021 edition of the Panoply Arts Festival won’t be the same, but Arts Huntsville has a lot of plans to keep the annual festival going while staying mindful of COVID-19 precautions.

The three-day festival, entitled “A Taste of Panoply,” will be held April 23-25 at Huntsville’s Big Spring Park.

In an attempt to limit touchpoints and close contact, only Friday night’s Festival Preview will be ticketed at $20/person. The Friday event will give a limited number of people first access to the Art Marketplace, and opportunities to enjoy the Lamont Landers Band and husband-and-wife duo The War and Treaty.

The night will conclude with festival fireworks.

Saturday and Sunday will be free and open to the public, however, a donation of $10/adult is suggested.

Arts Huntsville Executive Director Allison Dillon-Jauken said donations are more critical than ever for the 2021 event.

“Panoply ticket booths are traditionally the first point of contact for festivalgoers, but this year we are asking for adults visiting the festival to make a $10 donation as they enter. It is critical for our creative workers – our area musicians and artists – to have places like Panoply to perform and sell their work. At the same time, the pandemic has impacted Arts Huntsville and all area arts organizations, and it is also vital that we fund the expenses associated with this year’s event.”

Local and regional favorite musicians will return to the Panoply Showcase Stage and some national artists will join locals at the Art Marketplace all three days.

Saturday’s musical acts include Tyler A.K., WANDA, Joe Cagle, DRMSoul, and Lana White. Unique Live Band will open for headliner The Vegabonds. The Alabama-born, Tennessee-bred group of five have previously opened for groups such as Lynyrd Skynyrd and the late Gregg Allman.

On Sunday, the Showcase Stage pivots to a day of Alabama Music, featuring a full-day of artists from north Alabama, including Cotton and Clover, Alan Little and the Giants, Ally Cat and the Stray Dogs, Midlife Chrysler, and The Beasley Brothers.

A playlist of all the musical acts can be found on the Arts Huntsville website.

More than 100 professional visual artists will line the Arts Marketplace in and around the park, many of whom haven’t been able to sell their work at festivals for more than a year. Several types of art are common in the marketplace including jewelry, sculpture, clay, glass, metal, fiber, two-dimensional, and mixed media paintings.

The festival’s tradition of Military Salute Night continues as well. All active-duty military and reserve personnel, along with their dependents, can attend Friday night’s preview for free. Just be sure to show a current military ID at the entrance.

STEAM Street returns to the festival with an art of science microscope exhibit and takeaway STEAM activities such as hovercrafts, creative catapults, and binary beads. New to STEAM Street for 2021 – a STEAM in Action demonstration led by The Bakingtist, a Huntsville baker.

Creativity Corner will offer an in-park art scavenger hunt and takeaway art activities for kids and families to create either at the festival or at home.

Those attending should note that Panoply’s STEAM Street and Creativity Corner activities will not be open Friday night.

Arts in Action demonstrations will take place Saturday and Sunday, led by Green Pea Press, Cigar Box Guitars, and Angel Jordan.

The giant letters, which signal the start of the festival, will be fully painted by UAH art students in advance, and this year’s version is designed for photo opportunities throughout the weekend.

Characters and dancers from local arts organizations will be strolling through the park for socially distant photo opportunities.

The virtual iPanoply poster from 2020’s event, “Reconstruction,” created by Huntsville Artist John “Jahni” Moore, will be carried over to the 2021 festival.

Moore will be featured in the Art Marketplace, where festivalgoers can purchase his original artwork, and merchandise featuring “Reconstruction” will be sold at the Panoply Store.

13 regional food trucks and vendors will be at the festival, selling creative culinary creations for festivalgoers.

It’s “Bring Your Own (Socially-Distant) Blanket or Chair” for seating outside the Showcase Stage.

The festival will be taking multiple COVID-19 precautions:

Masks will be required and will be provided at the entry gates and a variety of stations throughout the park (including the Information Booth, STEAM tent, and Creativity Corner). Festivalgoers will be encouraged to enjoy their food while seated. The policy is subject to change based on CDC, Alabama, and Madison County guidelines and best practices at the time of the event.

Anyone browsing artwork will be asked to sanitize before browsing, and artists will be provided with sanitizer. Stations will also be located throughout the park.

Festivalgoers will be encouraged to distance as much as possible throughout the park.

While overcrowding hasn’t occurred since the park area was renovated in 2017, Arts Huntsville and public safety partners will monitor the park capacity and queue guests at the entrances if necesssary.

Entrances for 2021 will be on Monroe Street and Williams Avenue. The former Church Street entrance will be limited to volunteer check-in only.

The face painting and student art tents will not be part of 2021’s festival, but Arts Huntsville says they will return in 2022.

There will also be no craft beer tent for the 2021 event. As a result, purple cups from Huntsville’s downtown entertainment district will be allowed at the event.

The festival will be open 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday (note that the Art Marketplace closes at 7:30 p.m.), and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

For information on volunteering or purchasing tickets for Friday’s preview, visit the Arts Huntsville website.

For the latest updates, stay tuned to the Arts Huntsville Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter pages.