Arson suspect charged with assaulting an officer after spitting in mouth

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A man has been charged with assaulting a police officer after spitting in an officer’s mouth.

Arson investigators had been looking for Logan Gerald Jackson, 24, for questioning about a fire that happened on March 2. Huntsville Hospital called officers in to deal with a trespassing issue on March 3 that turned out to be Jackson.

Huntsville Police say Jackson became belligerent during arrest and spit at one of the officers and some of his saliva entered the officer’s mouth.

Authorities charged Jackson with assaulting a police officer and arson in connection with the previous case.