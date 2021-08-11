Area school districts outline COVID-19 rules for sports games

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – As fall school sports kick off, a number of area school districts are outlining what COVID-19 protocols they plan to have in place.

Huntsville City Schools says its still ironing out their plans for any potential COVID-19 rules tied to attendance at games.

Meanwhile, a number of school districts say they are deferring to state athletic associations. During games at Decatur City Schools, Lincoln County Schools, Morgan County Schools, Lawrence County Schools and Madison County Schools, it will be business as usual, with no crowd capacity limitations or mask requirements.

Morgan County Schools says that those in the crowd should take any precautions that they deem appropriate. Athens City Schools will be encouraging social distancing. Lawrence County Schools is additionally stipulating that pep rallies be outside and socially distanced. Albertville City Schools will be requiring masks for those attending indoor games, but says it won’t be limiting crowd capacity.

News 19 did reach out to several other school districts in the area, and have yet to hear back. Updates will be provided as they become available.

