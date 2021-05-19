Area EMA’s say tornado sirens likely here to stay

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Despite this week’s decision by the City of Arab to do away with their tornado sirens, many area emergency management agencies say their sirens are likely here to stay for the foreseeable future.

“Limestone County has put a lot of money into the sirens. Having an extra backup is a good idea, and I think the people in Limestone County, I don’t think they would want to get rid of the sirens,” said Daphne Ellison, emergency management officer of the Limestone County EMA.

The Huntsville-Madison County EMA said they view the sirens as one additional layer of protection for residents that can be used in tandem with a weather radio and emergency alert phone app.

Other county EMA’s, including Limestone County and Morgan County, said some of the sirens in their counties are also in place to warn about a potential emergency event at Browns Ferry Nuclear Power Plant. All three EMA’s say that while weather radios work well indoors, sirens are still helpful when you’re outdoors, as a complement to an app.



The City of Arab says it’s doing away with the sirens because they’re too costly and the technology is outdated. The city plans to provide residents with weather radios instead.