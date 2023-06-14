HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The old Westlawn Middle School will soon be filled with local businesses. Two area developers have transformed the school into what they call a modern, affordable office center.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Wednesday afternoon for community members and city leaders to celebrate and explore the center. Hatch, a workforce development program, was on site for the event.

Mayor Tommy Battle says the repurposing of the building falls under Huntsville’s Sustainability Plan.

“When I first came in as mayor…West Huntsville was something to be avoided. Today, it’s something that is very special to a whole lot of people here. It really makes for a community; it makes this whole community special,” stated Mayor Battle.

Garrett Coyne and Beth Boyer purchased the building in early 2021, and say the space isn’t just for office tenants.

A commissary kitchen will open later this year in the former cafeteria kitchen.

During the event, Coyne announced local restaurant delivery service, GrubSouth, has moved its office to Westlawn. Coyne says GrubSouth and all future tenants will have access to a conference center, kitchen, coffee bar, and collaborative workspaces as amenities.

“These offices are for businesses to grow in. They’re for businesses to have access to affordable office space, to build them out how they want to, and to be in a place that they can be proud to meet clients in and to show off to their co-workers,” Co-owner/Co-developer Coyne said.

The developers also revealed Phase ll plans for the site, which will transform the nearly one-acre courtyard into an outdoor amenity for tenants featuring breakout workspaces.

Co-Owner/Co-Developer Beth Boyer says, “When you’re just starting out in a company, you don’t really have extra money to spend on luxury. We want to make this as beautiful and accessible as an office space as possible, but still be accessible to people who are just starting out.”

Many say this school serves as a piece of history in the city. Coyne and Boyer hope the center will honor the generations of those that walked through its halls.

“We’ve had over 300 guests come through these halls – the halls that so many generations of Huntsvilians walked through. We just feel that today is a rebirth of this building,” added Coyne.

“We love the whole area. We love the revitalization of Huntsville, and we just want to be a part of it,” Boyer said.

Suites range from one hundred eighteen square feet to over ten thousand. Walker Purvis and Anusha Alapati Davis with Crunkleton Commercial Real Estate will act as leasing agents for the development.