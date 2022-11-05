HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A man from Ardmore, Tenn. was killed in a crash with a tractor-trailer early Friday morning.

According to troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), Ronnie D. Clifton, 69, was killed when the truck he was passenger in struck a tractor-trailer.

Clifton was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, identified as John W. Chuck Jr., 65, of Ardmore, Tenn., was taken to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. The condition of the person driving the tractor-trailer was not released.

Officials say the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on Friday, November 4 on Alabama Highway 53, around 10 miles north of Huntsville.