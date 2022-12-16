HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Starting Monday, December 19, applications will be open for a new rental assistance program.

Huntsville Housing Helps will offer one-time rental assistance for people who live in Huntsville City Limits and meet income requirements.

The City of Huntsville passed a resolution at it’s December 15th City Council meeting, to agree to transfer $6 million in U.S. Treasury funding to Catholic Center for Concern.

Catholic Center for Concern will be overseeing the funding and the program.

The City of Huntsville doesn’t give the specific income requirements for the Huntsville Housing Helps program. A press release states, people must “have a household income that does not exceed 50% of Huntsville’s Area Median Income (AMI).”

The Area Median Income listed by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development lists the median income for Huntsville as $92,700. Fifty percent of that would be an income of $46,350.

Applications can be found here.