HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A partnership between Huntsville Hospital and Drake State Community & Technical College hopes to alleviate some of the hospital system’s dire nursing shortages.

“We have a shortage of healthcare professionals in general, but this is one way to bring trained and educated nurses into the field,” said spokesman Mark Moore of Drake State.“Huntsville hospital will pay the tuition, books, fees for students who attend drake state and get their licensed practical nurse degree.”

Moore said the program also allows students to work in the Huntsville Hospital system while studying to become a licensed practical nurse (LPN), then a guaranteed three years employment resulting in homegrown skilled medical workers in each hospital.

It will be a competitive application process, Moore warns. But even if you’re denied you can still pursue the other health science fields.

“Like CRNA or medical assistant tech, one of those other disciplines so that you can come back and apply again for the nursing program in another semester and actually have your chance to be accepted increase by having some more education under your belt,” Moore said.

Drake State hosts an info session for anyone interested Thursday, March 31.