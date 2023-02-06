HUNTSVILLE, Ala (WHNT) — The Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals Friday affirmed the murder conviction of a Huntsville native.

In a news release, Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall said the court upheld the conviction of 38-year-old Sherman Demond Moore, who was convicted for the murder of William Matthews in Madison County on March 24, 2022.

Marshall said that evidence at trial showed that on the morning of Feb. 17, 2019 Matthews was at the home of a friend and planning to work on cars when Moore stopped by. The release said Moore asked Matthews’ friend about a local drug dealer and the other man said he would get some information and get back to Moore.

Marshall said evidence showed Moore then left the house after speaking to Matthews as well but later returned and shot Matthews in the back. Matthews later died at a local hospital having suffered from multiple gunshot wounds. Marshall said that Moore claimed the incident had been self-defense.

The case was successfully prosecuted by the Madison County District Attorney’s office and Moore was sentenced to 25 years imprisonment. Moore had sought to reverse this conviction through his appeal.