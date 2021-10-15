AL Supreme Court denies new trial for man convicted of killing Ardmore teen

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Supreme Court will not order a new murder trial for a man convicted of killing an Ardmore teen in 2015.

Jeremy Jamal Cattage was convicted of killing Cornelius Morris, 18, on July 26, 2015, during an incident near Plummer Road and Highway 53. Cattage was convicted in April 2018 and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

Cattage asked for a new trial in September 2020, and the Alabama Attorney General’s office, which handles criminal appeals, was granted an extension to respond.

Almost a year after Jeremy Jamal Cattage filed a motion for a new murder trial, the court has denied his request.

Cattage filed his appeal under Rule 32 which states that a defendant who has been convicted of a crime may request relief from the courts to ensure proper sentencing.

His petition for appeal said that a witness committed perjury during the trial and that he is innocent. However, due to the lack of evidence, it was denied.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Cattage is being held at the St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville.