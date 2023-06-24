HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) – An apartment fire on Benaroya Lane has displaced two people, according to Huntsville Fire & Rescue (HFR).

HFR says they responded to a fire call at 7720 Benaroya Lane around 12:15 p.m. Saturday.

Two people have been displaced but no one was injured in the fire, according to HFR.

The Red Cross has been contacted and HFR is continuing to investigate what caused the fire.

Drivers should be advised in the area as Benaroya Lane is blocked while crews are extinguishing the fire.