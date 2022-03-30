MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — A sentencing hearing for a man convicted of manslaughter for a 2018 incident is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Madison County Courthouse.

53-year-old Antony Wu was found guilty in February after waiving his right to a jury trial earlier this year.

According to court documents, a second-degree assault charge was dismissed.

In November 2018, Huntsville Police said Wu crashed his truck into a home on Riverchase Road late one night, killing 48-year-old Joy Vaughn who was sleeping inside.

Wu’s 1996 Dodge Ram went off the road and ran through multiple yards, hitting a fence and an unoccupied vehicle before crashing into Vaughn’s house.

Police believe drugs and alcohol were contributing factors.

A search warrant for blood analysis was obtained, and later a mistrial was declared after Wu’s attorneys said they weren’t given a toxicology report.

Following his conviction, Wu’s bond was set at $30,000.

Wu faces a sentence of anywhere from two 20 years in prison.