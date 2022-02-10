HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Drake State Community & Technical College just received the best present ever: a $200,000 donation to the school from a (very generous) anonymous donor.

The college says this gift will give students access to scholarship dollars over the next year.

“Receiving the email about this gift to the college was both a pleasant surprise and welcome recognition

of the good work of our faculty and staff,” said Drake State President Dr. Patricia G. Sims. “So many

students will benefit from the scholarships funded by this donation.”

The anonymous donor said they chose Drake State because they admire the college’s growth and development over the last few years.

Sims said they are proud of the hard work the institution has accomplished over the last few years, including:



• Becoming the first and only Historically Black Community College to be awarded a Cooperative

Agreement Notice from the NASA/MSFC Minority University Research and Education Project

(MUREP) in support of NASA’s Moon to Mars Planetary Autonomous Construction Technologies.

• Was awarded a $1.3 million NASA/MSFC MUREP grant to develop a STEM pipeline for

minorities and underrepresented populations.

• Increased enrollment and retention rates despite the challenges colleges faced from COVID-19.

Of note, Drake State saw its completion rate increase by 92.75% since 2020, including a

significant increase in short-term certificate awards, showing the call for workers to upskill and

return to the workforce.

The anonymous donor also expressed interest in supporting Drake State’s work with Veterans and military families, applauding the college’s ability to provide those students with an extra measure of attention.

Drake State says the donation will allow the college to remove financial barriers for many students

completing short-term certifications or academic degrees.