Annual Thanksgiving meal is still happening in Huntsville Monday, but it will look different

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – If you spend time in Huntsville, you may recall a tradition during the week of Thanksgiving where hundreds of people come together to share a meal in Big Spring Park.

The event One Table Huntsville encourages everyone to come together for a free lunch.

Usually, you would see one long table at Big Spring where people can gather and eat together.

This year, you won’t be able to sit with a stranger and enjoy a meal, but you’ll still be able to come and get that free meal.

The motto of this year’s One Table event is “While we may be physically distant, let’s stay socially connected.”

You can come and pickup your free thanksgiving meal curbside Monday from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Bubba’s is catering the majority of the food and Mango’s is doing the vegan meals.

Pickup is available at two locations to allow for more accessibility – Big Spring Park or the Village of Promise (2700 Fairbanks Street NW in Huntsville)

Dr. Libby Parker from the Village of Promise says last year, they had 2,000 people participate. This year, because it’s quick and convenient, they’ll have more.

Dr. Parker says although this isn’t an ideal situation, it may allow for more people to come and grab a free meal as they may not have an hour to sit for lunch. She says the food will be in microwavable containers for you to heat up later if needed.