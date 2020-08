HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – This year’s Southern Fried Film Festival is going to a drive-in format.

There will be four total films showcased over the course of Friday and Saturday nights at MidCity in Huntsville.

Gates open on August 7th and 8th at 6:00 p.m. with films starting at 8:30 p.m. both nights.

Friday’s main feature is a documentary about members of the Johnson High School wrestling team called Wrestle.

Saturday’s main film will be the horror film Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.