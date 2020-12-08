Animal shelter giving away free pet food to those in need

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A non-profit animal shelter in Huntsville will be giving away free pet food to those in need.

The Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) organizers said they recognize the extreme hardships and difficult times faced by so many people and their pets right now and they want to help fill the immediate needs created by the ongoing pandemic.

During difficult economic times, families in our local community who face financial hardship may consider surrendering or abandoning their pets. GHHS provides food assistance to help people keep their animals in their homes and out of shelters through their King’s Community Kitchen program- Alabama’s Largest and North Alabama’s only Pet Food Bank.

GHHS’s Kings Community Kitchen is holding a free distribution of dog and cat food open to the public on Wednesday, December 9th from 2:00 – 4:00 PM and on December 26th from 9:00 – 11:00 AM.

Dry dog and cat food will be provided to cover up to 4 animals per household. Medium to Large dogs will receive at least 20lbs of dry kibble per dog. Small dogs will receive at least 7lbs of food per dog. Each cat will receive at least one 3.5 lb bag of cat food.

No registration is required, no appointment is needed, and there are no special requirements needed to participate in these two events. However, the information will be provided if participants wish to sign up for the program in the future.

Food will be distributed in a drive-through pick-up at the Annex located behind the shelter’s main building at 2812 Johnson Road SW Huntsville, AL 35805. For the safety of all those involved, participants will need to remain in their cars, as volunteers will load food in their cars for them while wearing masks and appropriate PPE.

If you are interested in supporting The Greater Huntsville Humane Society and its life-saving efforts, please consider making a donation.